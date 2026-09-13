3 injured in shooting in Colorado Springs, police searching for suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Investigators are searching for a suspect after three people were shot in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.
Police were notified around 2:20 a.m. about the shooting on S. Circle Drive south of Airport Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had a gunshot wound. Officers provided her aid at the scene until a medical team arrived to take her to the hospital.
Two other victims, a woman and a man, later arrived at the hospital in person vehicles. Both of them had a gunshot wound.
Police say all three victims are in stable but serious condition.
No suspects have been identified as of Sunday morning, police say.
Detectives from Colorado police's Assault Unit are investigating.
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