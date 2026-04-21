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2C Road Improvements Program kicks off 2026 season Tuesday

Road repairs are ramping up across Colorado Springs with the city beginning the 2026 paving season Tuesday.
2C Road Improvements Program kicks off 2026 season Tuesday
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Road repairs are ramping up across Colorado Springs with the city beginning the 2026 paving season Tuesday.

This is part of the voter-approved 2C Road Improvements Program.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade spoke at a launch event Tuesday afternoon, where he and other city leaders broke down several projects set to happen this year.

Over the past decade, the half-cent sales tax has raised nearly $500 million. Crews have paved about 2,000 miles of roads, but city leaders say there is still a lot of work to do.

Voters recently approved extending the tax for another ten years to keep the projects going.

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Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

Taylor Schreiner, a senior at DCC, is in Washington, D.C. this week to be honored as the Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The 17-year-old already has her CNA license and has volunteered for two years at the Children's Hospital, with a goal of going into pediatric oncology.

Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

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