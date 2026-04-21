2C Road Improvements Program kicks off 2026 season Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Road repairs are ramping up across Colorado Springs with the city beginning the 2026 paving season Tuesday.

This is part of the voter-approved 2C Road Improvements Program.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade spoke at a launch event Tuesday afternoon, where he and other city leaders broke down several projects set to happen this year.

Over the past decade, the half-cent sales tax has raised nearly $500 million. Crews have paved about 2,000 miles of roads, but city leaders say there is still a lot of work to do.

Voters recently approved extending the tax for another ten years to keep the projects going.

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Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year Taylor Schreiner, a senior at DCC, is in Washington, D.C. this week to be honored as the Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The 17-year-old already has her CNA license and has volunteered for two years at the Children's Hospital, with a goal of going into pediatric oncology. Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

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