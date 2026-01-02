2026 Wishlist: people in downtown Colorado Springs share what they'd like to see done in the Olympic City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs residents are starting 2026 with ideas for improving the Olympic City.

Their responses ranged from practical improvements to creative solutions for bringing more life to the downtown core.

Amari McBroom, who moved to Colorado Springs a little over two years ago, suggested aesthetic improvements.

"Maybe add some newer buildings or repaint them, make things look a little newer in the city," McBroom said.

Others focused on creating more community engagement opportunities. One resident proposed having free events downtown for vendors to show off their artwork or their businesses.

Palmer Cragin offered a unique perspective on what downtown needs.

"There could be more candy stores. It would be good for the kids," Cragin said. "I think we should just fill the streets a little bit more."

Several residents emphasized the need for more activities targeting younger people. Isabel Peinado, Madison Wells and Michelle Hallstrom said the lack of options creates problems.

"There's not a lot of underage-friendly things to do around here. There's a lot more teenagers that get themselves into trouble because there's nothing to do," they said.

Cost of living also emerged as a concern. Wells said she moved out of Southern Colorado due to expenses.

"It's way cheaper where I live now," Wells said.

Marquiz Rucker, a 30-year Colorado Springs native, said downtown has lost some of its former vibrancy.

"There used to be a lot more people out on the streets. You see people losing connections in bigger cities and that's what this is becoming," Rucker said.

When asked what they'd like to see remain unchanged, many residents mentioned elements beyond human control, like the mountain views and weather.

They also expressed hope that downtown would maintain its small-town, homey atmosphere even as it grows and develops.

