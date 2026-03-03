2 murals by Colorado artists will be added to the Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There will be two new additions to the Ford Amphitheater in 2026, featuring work by two artists from Colorado!

The VENU Arts and Culture Foundation unveiled the two mural designs on Tuesday morning. The murals were commissioned through a statewide open call for artists. Creatives from across disciplines submitted original work inspired by the energy of live music, the spirit of Colorado, and the connection between fans and the stage.

The foundation gives back to the community in several ways, through community concerts like the 4th of July concert, and through Encore grants.

“The Foundation was built for projects exactly like this,” said Chloe Polhamus, President of the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation. “We were overwhelmed by the number of applicants and the depth of talent represented. It was an incredibly competitive group, and the creativity we have here in the Pikes Peak region is something our community should be proud of. Creating real opportunities for artists to be seen, supported, and celebrated is at the heart of why this Foundation exists.”

In 2025, the foundation issued about $25,000 worth of grants throughout the Pikes Peak region, according to Chloe Polhamus, the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Philanthropy at VENU.

“The foundation's really excited because I just, the arts and culture initiatives here in Colorado Springs are so powerful,” Polhamus explained. “VENU is so excited to be able to enrich this community and do all and empower these folks to be able to do what they do.”

ABOUT THE MURALS:

Tyler Hainey of Colorado Springs:

Title: Front Row Colorado (On the left at the top of this article)

Medium: Digital Painting

About: Hainey’s piece captures the immersive experience of standing at the edge of a live performance, where music, landscape, and audience converge in a distinctly Colorado setting.

Timothy Curry of Denver:

Title: Echoes of the Rockies

Medium: Mixed Media

About: Curry’s work blends layered texture and movement to reflect the rhythm of live performance set against the iconic backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

A formal ceremony recognizing the artists will be held in the coming months ahead of the 2026 season.

