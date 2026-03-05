2-month old baby among 2 kids missing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating two missing kids.

Early Thursday morning, CSPD shared photos of 2-month-old Naseer Butler and 11-year-old Chase Butler, who are believed to be with their mother, 36-year-old Arteasha Butler.

"The children were last seen with their mother on Tuesday at a shelter in the 700 block of South Sierra Madre Street in downtown Colorado Springs," police wrote on social media. "In the last 24 hours, the family was believed to be in the area of the medical campus located at Briargate Parkway and North Union Boulevard on the north side of Colorado Springs."

Police consider the kids "at-risk," but didn't explain why.

If you have seen Arteasha, or her two children, Chase and Naseer, or know of their whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

