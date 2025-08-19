2 kids missing from Colorado may be with non-custodial father and grandmother

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — The Lamar Police Department is reporting that they are assisting with a Weld County child custody case, and two kids are currently considered missing.

The Lamar Police Department shared photos of the kids, 3-year-old Cheyenne Atencia and 4-year-old Avery Atencio, along with their non-custodial father, 47-year-old Jimmy Atencio, and their grandmothe,r 68-year-old Mary Boldt, on Monday. The department also shared information from the organization "Missing People In America."

According to the post by Missing People in America, the four were last seen in Lamar on Aug. 8, and the kids were supposed to be at their father's house in Lamar on Aug. 9 for a court-ordered custody exchange. The Lamar Police Department notes in their post that the information has been shared nationwide and that some of it may be outdated.

Lamar Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Jimmy for violation of a custody order with no bond hold. Police add that they have been in contact with Boldt, but no information has been provided on the location of the children or Jimmy.

"Additional investigative measures have been taken and numerous tips have been received," the social media post by Lamar Police reads. "The Lamar Police Department and Prowers County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist Weld County and any other agencies with any information regarding this matter. The Lamar Police Department wishes to thank the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for their assistance."

News5 reached out to the Prowers County Sheriff's Office which referred us to the Lamar Police Department for more information.

"We have also received information that they may have been seen/staying near John Martin Reservoir which is near us in Bent County, but follow up efforts regarding that have not provided any additional information," Interim Lamar Police Chief Kevin Ridder wrote to News5. "Additional sources of information are pending and any future relevant information will be shared if possible."

According to a poster shared with News5 from the Lamar Police Department, the four were last seen in Clear Spring, Maryland.

Anyone with information on the location of the children or Jerry is asked to call 719-336-8050.

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.