2 Good Samaritans reportedly helped Colorado Springs police arrest suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Good Samaritans are being credited with helping a Colorado Springs police officer arrest a shoplifting suspect on Sunday, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted to their online blotter detailing the situation that happened just after 2 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Murray Boulevard. The area is off Platte Avenue just east of S. Academy Boulevard. According to police, while officers were trying to detain a suspect for shoplifting, the suspect fled from him.

"Officer Valdez gave chase and the suspect first ran into the store and then outside of the store," police wrote in their online blotter. "Officer Valdez was able to grab [the suspect] outside the front door. The suspect began to resist and assaulted the officer, causing minor injury. Officer Valdez was assisted by two bystanders and took the suspect into custody."

CSPD adds Officer Valdez had minor scrapes and was able to return to service, but the two Good Samaritans who helped left the scene.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Arnaud, as he faces charges including assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

