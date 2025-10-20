2 dead in single-engine plane crash near Erie Municipal Airport: Police

ERIE, Colo. — Two people on board a single-engine plane that crashed near the Erie Municipal Airport on Sunday, according to the Erie Police Department.

The two people who died were not residents of Colorado, the police department said in a Sunday night release.

Emergency crews responded to the plane crash just east of the runway at the airport, police had said earlier. The airport, located at 395 Airport Drive, remained closed Sunday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the cause of the crash. The identities of the people who died in the crash were not released Sunday night.