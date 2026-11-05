2 accused of stealing more than 4 million gallons of water from Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people are behind bars after allegedly stealing and using millions of gallons of water from the Town of Palmer Lake’s water system.

Terry Paul Tolbert and Katrina Deanne Tolbert are accused of stealing more than 4 million gallons of town water, Palmer Lake Town Administrator Patrick Davidson said. The allegations follow an investigation by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Davidson said local officials discovered the alleged theft through updated internal procedures, enhanced monitoring and improved meter verification.

Davidson said the alleged theft represented more than a financial loss because tampering with the town’s water system raised concerns about system integrity, public health and contamination. The town was also under emergency water restrictions when the alleged theft occurred.