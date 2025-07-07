19 individuals are the latest to be transferred to ICE custody, says El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A total of 19 people who the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says were in the country illegally, and have allegedly committed crimes in El Paso County, are now in ICE custody.
This marks the second list the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released this summer detailing its ongoing cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The release of these lists are the sheriff's office's "continuing transparency efforts" to be as forthcoming as possible with information regarding immigration enforcement. Watch our coverage with Sheriff Roybal when the first list was released in May of 2025.
“As part of our continued commitment to transparency, I am once again releasing a list of individuals and their associated criminal charges related to the safe and secure transfer of custody to our federal partners at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “We will continue to provide this information in a timely manner to demonstrate compliance with Colorado law and to reaffirm my commitment to the safety and well-being of the community we serve.”
“It is my hope the Governor and members of the legislature recognize the critical need for law enforcement to work in coordination with our federal partners to hold individuals—regardless of immigration status—accountable for criminal behavior. Public safety must remain our top priority,” added the sheriff.
The list of individuals transferred into ice custody from the sheriff's office can be viewed below:
Gutierrez-Duran, Jose
38-years-old
Arrest Date: 02/13/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Assault in the second degree
Transferred to ICE custody on: 2/14/25
Ramirez, Paul Cesar
39 years-old
Arrest Date: 02/26/25- Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal Charges: Driving under the influence, Criminal mischief, Theft
Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/1/25
Silva-Alvarado, Homero Alejandro
31 years-old
Arrest Date: 10/22/24- Bond Revocation
Criminal Charges: First-degree burglary
Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/10/25
Gutierrez-Rodriguez, Oliver
34 years-old
Arrest Date: 3/8/25- Monument Police Department
Criminal Charges: Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale, Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Criminal possession of a forged instrument, Compulsory insurance, First degree criminal trespass, Criminal mischief
Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/11/25
Marquez Ortega, Orlando Juan
37 years-old
Arrest Date: 3/14/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Harassment, Driving under the influence
Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/21/25
Palacios-Vera, Gerardo
49 years-old
Arrest Date: 01/15/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Harassment, Violation of registration provisions, Driving under restraint
Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/27/25
Santos-Sanchez, Ronni Alejandro
24 years-old
Arrest Date: 03/31/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Criminal mischief, Driving under restraint, Driving under the influence
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/1/2025
Lara-Miranda, Selvin Adalid
28 years-old
Arrest Date: 02/13/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: First degree burglary, First degree criminal trespass
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/1/2025
Munoz-Jimenez, Victor Hugo
37 years-old
Arrest Date: 03/20/25- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal Charges: Driving under the influence
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/4/25
Perez-Hernandez, Octavio
41 years-old
Arrest Date: 02/12/25- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal Charges: Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, Harassment, Violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/7/25
Gutierrez-Samaria, Cecilia Elizabeth
32 years-old
Arrest Date: 08/28/24- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Child abuse
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/9/25
Gomez-Rios, Yoel Jesus
29 years-old
Arrest Date: 02/27/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Assault in the second degree, Complicity
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/16/25
Hernandez-Reyna, Aurelio
51 years-old
Arrest Date: 02/27/2- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Fourth degree arson, Camping by public stream, Littering, Trespassing
Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/19/25
Paez-Mendez, Joan
40 years-old
Arrest Date: 04/4/25- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal Charges: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Resisting arrest, Theft, Drug paraphernalia
Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/1/25
Marin-Vicente, Javier
50 years-old
Arrest Date: 03/7/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Criminal Charges: Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale, Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/19/25
Vega-Arreola, Jose
42 years-old
Arrest Date: 12/10/24- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal Charges: Accidents involving death or personal injuries, Violation of protection order, Careless driving, Driving under restraint, Failure to yield, Assault in the third degree, Violation of protection order, and Child restraint systems required
Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/21/25
Angulo-Bolanos, Darrins
24 years-old
Arrest Date: 2/27/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Charges: Assault in the second degree and Child abuse
Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/24/25
Garcia-Hidrobo, Aramis
29 years-old
Arrest Date: 3/29/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Charges: Menacing with a real or simulated weapon, First degree criminal trespass, Assault in the third degree, Harassment, Identity theft, Criminal mischief, Drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without auto insurance, driving without a license or permit, Number plates attached, and Registration/unregistered vehicle
Transferred to ICE custody on: 6/9/25
Juarez-Martinez, Rigoberto
44 years-old
Arrest Date: 5/12/25- Colorado Springs Police Department
Charges: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, emergency medical service provider, rescue specialist, or volunteer
Transferred to ICE custody on: 6/11/25
