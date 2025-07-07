19 individuals are the latest to be transferred to ICE custody, says El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A total of 19 people who the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says were in the country illegally, and have allegedly committed crimes in El Paso County, are now in ICE custody.

This marks the second list the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released this summer detailing its ongoing cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The release of these lists are the sheriff's office's "continuing transparency efforts" to be as forthcoming as possible with information regarding immigration enforcement. Watch our coverage with Sheriff Roybal when the first list was released in May of 2025.

“As part of our continued commitment to transparency, I am once again releasing a list of individuals and their associated criminal charges related to the safe and secure transfer of custody to our federal partners at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “We will continue to provide this information in a timely manner to demonstrate compliance with Colorado law and to reaffirm my commitment to the safety and well-being of the community we serve.”

“It is my hope the Governor and members of the legislature recognize the critical need for law enforcement to work in coordination with our federal partners to hold individuals—regardless of immigration status—accountable for criminal behavior. Public safety must remain our top priority,” added the sheriff.

The list of individuals transferred into ice custody from the sheriff's office can be viewed below:

Gutierrez-Duran, Jose

38-years-old

Arrest Date: 02/13/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Assault in the second degree

Transferred to ICE custody on: 2/14/25

Ramirez, Paul Cesar

39 years-old

Arrest Date: 02/26/25- Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal Charges: Driving under the influence, Criminal mischief, Theft

Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/1/25

Silva-Alvarado, Homero Alejandro

31 years-old

Arrest Date: 10/22/24- Bond Revocation

Criminal Charges: First-degree burglary

Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/10/25

Gutierrez-Rodriguez, Oliver

34 years-old

Arrest Date: 3/8/25- Monument Police Department

Criminal Charges: Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale, Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Criminal possession of a forged instrument, Compulsory insurance, First degree criminal trespass, Criminal mischief

Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/11/25

Marquez Ortega, Orlando Juan

37 years-old

Arrest Date: 3/14/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Harassment, Driving under the influence

Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/21/25

Palacios-Vera, Gerardo

49 years-old

Arrest Date: 01/15/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Harassment, Violation of registration provisions, Driving under restraint

Transferred to ICE custody on: 3/27/25

Santos-Sanchez, Ronni Alejandro

24 years-old

Arrest Date: 03/31/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Criminal mischief, Driving under restraint, Driving under the influence

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/1/2025

Lara-Miranda, Selvin Adalid

28 years-old

Arrest Date: 02/13/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: First degree burglary, First degree criminal trespass

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/1/2025

Munoz-Jimenez, Victor Hugo

37 years-old

Arrest Date: 03/20/25- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal Charges: Driving under the influence

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/4/25

Perez-Hernandez, Octavio

41 years-old

Arrest Date: 02/12/25- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal Charges: Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, Harassment, Violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/7/25

Gutierrez-Samaria, Cecilia Elizabeth

32 years-old

Arrest Date: 08/28/24- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Child abuse

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/9/25

Gomez-Rios, Yoel Jesus

29 years-old

Arrest Date: 02/27/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Assault in the second degree, Complicity

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/16/25

Hernandez-Reyna, Aurelio

51 years-old

Arrest Date: 02/27/2- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Fourth degree arson, Camping by public stream, Littering, Trespassing

Transferred to ICE custody on: 4/19/25

Paez-Mendez, Joan

40 years-old

Arrest Date: 04/4/25- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal Charges: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Resisting arrest, Theft, Drug paraphernalia

Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/1/25

Marin-Vicente, Javier

50 years-old

Arrest Date: 03/7/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Criminal Charges: Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale, Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/19/25

Vega-Arreola, Jose

42 years-old

Arrest Date: 12/10/24- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal Charges: Accidents involving death or personal injuries, Violation of protection order, Careless driving, Driving under restraint, Failure to yield, Assault in the third degree, Violation of protection order, and Child restraint systems required

Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/21/25



Angulo-Bolanos, Darrins

24 years-old

Arrest Date: 2/27/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Charges: Assault in the second degree and Child abuse

Transferred to ICE custody on: 5/24/25

Garcia-Hidrobo, Aramis

29 years-old

Arrest Date: 3/29/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Charges: Menacing with a real or simulated weapon, First degree criminal trespass, Assault in the third degree, Harassment, Identity theft, Criminal mischief, Drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without auto insurance, driving without a license or permit, Number plates attached, and Registration/unregistered vehicle

Transferred to ICE custody on: 6/9/25

Juarez-Martinez, Rigoberto

44 years-old

Arrest Date: 5/12/25- Colorado Springs Police Department

Charges: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, emergency medical service provider, rescue specialist, or volunteer

Transferred to ICE custody on: 6/11/25

