Coming Forward: El Paso County Sheriff releases names of detainees turned over to ICE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Sheriff Roybal came to the microphone Tuesday about his department’s collaboration with ICE the last several months.

His office released the names of 16 detainees who were handed over to ICE from county custody.

“The people we are handing over to ICE are known criminals," said Sheriff Roybal. “They have a known criminal history. They’re not families. They’re not people who have come to the United States looking for a better life. They’re a known criminal element.”

The transferred individuals range in age from 24 to 51. Some of their charges include burglary, assault and child abuse.

Sheriff Roybal could not confirm if all of these detainees were convicted.

"There's quite a few names," he said. "I'd have to do some research, so I can't speak to that.”

This process may become tougher with Senate Bill 276 now passed. This new law prohibits federal immigration authorities from accessing the non-public parts of detention facilities without a warrant and states a detainee who posts bond must be released within six hours; a process can’t be delayed for immigration enforcement.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says this has already happened. The office's announcement explained how state laws resulted in releases of five detainees before ICE could take custody.

But with last month’s DEA raid in Colorado Springs making national headlines, Sheriff Roybal says this release of names is one that will help the public understand the intent of local law enforcement.

“Those names who are no longer here are not re-victimizing the community," he said. "That's 16 fewer opportunities for a victim out there in my community."

