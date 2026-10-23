188 pounds of meth, 37,000 fentanyl pills and guns seized in El Paso County bust

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two suspects were taken into custody after a raid and five-month investigation into a narcotics drug trafficking organization, Colorado Springs police say.

Police say 188 pounds of methamphetamine, about 37,000 fentanyl pills, two pistols, one rifle and a large quantity of cash were seized Thursday during the bust.

The police department's metro narcotics team identified six people operating and conspiring to distribute large amounts of meth and fentanyl, authorities say. Search warrants were conducted at four homes in El Paso County with the Drug Enforcement Administration's assistance.

One suspect was taken into custody in Colorado Springs. Another suspect was taken into custody in New Mexico by a drug task force that includes state police, Santa Fe police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are working with federal partners to identify other co-conspirators.

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