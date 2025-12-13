Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

11-year-old from Falcon earns 9-1-1 Hero Honor for quick thinking

A quick thinking Falcon kid shows that being a hero runs in the family. 11-year-old Berkley Cottam earned a 9-1-1 Hero Honor from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
11-year-old from Falcon earns 9-1-1 Hero Honor for quick thinking
Posted

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — A quick thinking Falcon kid shows that being a hero runs in the family. 11-year-old Berkley Cottam earned a 9-1-1 Hero Honor from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

She's being recognized for calling 9-1-1 while her mom was experiencing a seizure, and despite the terrifying situation, Cottam was prepared.

"I was feeling really scared... my mom has a folder and it has a bunch of stuff in it, like where we live and our phone numbers," said Cottam.

The 9-1-1 Hero Honor recognizes child callers in El Paso County who used 9-1-1 to help someone during an emergency. Now here's what's extra special, Cottam's sister, Everly, also won the award last year.

___

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community