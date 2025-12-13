11-year-old from Falcon earns 9-1-1 Hero Honor for quick thinking

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — A quick thinking Falcon kid shows that being a hero runs in the family. 11-year-old Berkley Cottam earned a 9-1-1 Hero Honor from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
She's being recognized for calling 9-1-1 while her mom was experiencing a seizure, and despite the terrifying situation, Cottam was prepared.
"I was feeling really scared... my mom has a folder and it has a bunch of stuff in it, like where we live and our phone numbers," said Cottam.
The 9-1-1 Hero Honor recognizes child callers in El Paso County who used 9-1-1 to help someone during an emergency. Now here's what's extra special, Cottam's sister, Everly, also won the award last year.
