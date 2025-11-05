10-year-old CEO leads food drive to support families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The ongoing government shutdown is putting extra strain on families who rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

But one young business owner in Colorado Springs is stepping up to help fight hunger. He's proving that when it comes to helping others, age is just a number.

Meet Gio Bishop-Falu. At just 10 years old, Bishop-Falu is CEO of his company, Squeeze.

“I sell lemonade in the summer and fall," said Bishop-Falu.

But business is only part of the story. Helping others is why he does his business.

“When I went to school, I saw other kids who didn’t get to eat,” said Bishop-Falu. “It makes me want to help them. Why don’t they get to eat, and we get to eat?”

Like any other CEO, Bishop-Falu is already planning his next project, which is a community-wide food drive to help families in need.

“Some people want to help, but they don’t know how,” said Bishop-Falu.

His mom, Jeanette Falu-Bishop, says that compassion has always been part of who he is.

“He’s always wanted to help people. We’re a military family,” she said.

With the help of local partners like Renzo Gracie Colorado East, Gio Bishop-Falu is collecting food donations to distribute to local schools and families in need.

“We’re going to help Gio get that food to schools in need,” said Doris Rivera-Black, Co-owner of Renzo Gracie Colorado East.

Just like his company name, Gio Bishop-Falu is squeezing every drop of kindness into his mission, and he's encouraging others to do the same.

“There’s always a possibility to help someone,” said Gio Bishop-Falu.



