1 dead, 3 injured following mid-air collision at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — One person is dead and three others were injured following a mid-air collision involving two small planes at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport on Sunday morning, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan County Undersheriff Jon Horton said four people were involved—two people in a Cessna 172 and two people in an Extra EA 300.

Both planes were attempting to land at the small Morgan County airport around 10:40 a.m.

Horton said the fatal victim was in the Extra EA 300. The other occupant of the EA 300 was hospitalized with an unknown extent of injuries.

The two people in the Cessna walked away with only minor injuries, according to Horton.

Denver7

Horton said the Cessna was on final approach to the airport when it was struck mid-air by the EA 300. Both aircraft crashed and caught fire.

Images from a Federal Aviation Administration weather camera show a plume of smoke just north of the airport, which is located about five miles north of the town of Fort Morgan off Highway 52.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and are expected to lead the investigation.

The crash forced the closure of Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time

___

Air Force Academy Advisor speaks out against civilian faculty cuts An Advisor recently spoke out against the civilian faculty cuts at the August Air Force Academy Board of Visitors meeting. Air Force Academy Advisor speaks out against civilian faculty cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.