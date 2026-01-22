Legendary high school coach honored in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It was a special night at Palmer High School.

Legendary coach Dan McKiernan was honored in front of a packed house for his accomplishments leading the basketball team for nearly three decades.

The hardwood has officially been named ‘Dan McKiernan Court’.

McKiernan coached the Palmer boys’ basketball from 1973 to 2002. He holds the school record for total wins with 561. He led the Terrors to two State Championships in 1993 and 2000.

His 1993 team went undefeated.

“I credit Coach McKiernan for a lot of my personal and professional success. It was, you know, the value of hard work, the value of discipline, the resiliency that you had to build,” says Craig Smith, a member of the ’93 team.

“All praises go to that man, because that man is more deserving and gave his life,” says Ken Callum. Callum was McKiernan’s first captain in 1973.

Several former players, alumni, coaches, and officials poured into wooden bleachers Tuesday evening for the ceremony.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade also attended and spoke in a video tribute, congratulating the ‘Honorary Mayor of Colorado Springs’.

“Nobody gets into coaching high school to have the gym named after them,” says McKiernan. “It’s an honor, and I hope everybody realizes how much I appreciate it.”

