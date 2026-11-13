Judge allows wrongful death lawsuit over Colorado Springs parking lot shooting to move forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A case once dismissed by a local judge is now moving forward.

In 2023, Qualin Campbell was killed after a man entered his vehicle and held him at gunpoint, eventually killing Campbell and himself in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Colorado Springs.

According to phone records 11 News received, Campbell’s wife, who was not with him at the time, called 911 nearly an hour before he was found dead.

In a press conference after Campbell’s death, his wife said she received a text message from him pleading for help and a picture of the suspect.

At the time of Campbell’s death, Colorado Springs Police released this statement: “The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell’s death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The family of Campbell sued the Taco Bell and the KFC of South Nevada, where the shooting happened, but last year a judge dismissed the case. The attorney of the family appealed the case and Wednesday, an appellate judge ruled the family has the right to sue the Taco Bell in a wrongful death lawsuit.

We spoke with the attorney representing the family, Kevin Mehr. He says the family is trying their best given what happened.

“It’s a horrible tragedy. No one expected this,” Mehr said. “Just a completely random situation. He had two little girls. They’re obviously having a terrible time without their father.

Mehr also told us the business knew there was criminal activity going on around it and failed to act.

“This began as a criminal act of trespass, maybe a carjacking. We may never really know because both parties involved are dead. But having security measures of just a security guard, cameras, signs, all of those sorts of exterior, interior security measure that we see commonly in businesses would discourage the way this began, the trespass,” Mehr said.

Mehr told us he plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court to also hold the KFC franchise accountable as well. We’ve reached out to the group that manages the Taco Bell and not have heard back from them. When we do, we’ll be sure to update this article with their statement.

