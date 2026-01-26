Hundreds protest in Colorado Springs after ICE agents kill another American citizen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Colorado Springs City Hall to protest the killing of an American citizen by ICE agents during an operation in Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti was shot and killed during a struggle with ICE agents on Saturday morning in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked outrage among many Colorado residents.

"Just utter sadness, complete sadness, very depressed to see what can happen to American citizens," one demonstrator said.

Border Control Commander Greg Bovino briefed the press on Saturday, providing the official account of the incident.

"The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of his fellow officers, a border patrol agent fired defensive shots," Bovino said.

However, many protesters questioned the official narrative and expressed concerns about the use of force.

"He did not attack them. He was helping a woman. It's very obvious. It's so out of control," one protester said.

The demonstration drew participants from across the political spectrum, including the former vice chair of the Republican Party in El Paso County, Karl Schneider, who criticized the current administration's immigration enforcement tactics.

"That to me is not Republican, and it's not our way of life here in America. If you dislike the rules, if you dislike what's going on, you vote, you participate, you become active. That's how you do it. But what we're seeing now with the Trump administration and their use of ICE and their thuggery is just unconscionable to me. It's not American," says Schneider.

Protesters called on elected officials to take action and encouraged others to contact their representatives.

"I hope they're watching and I hope they're hearing and I hope everybody calls our senators, congressman," one demonstrator said.

The protest remained peaceful throughout the event, with no interference from police or counter-protesters. Participants expressed determination to continue their advocacy efforts.

"We are out here protesting, and we will prevail," one protester said.

"We really need to fight against this, and it's great to see so many people out here," another added.

