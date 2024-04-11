WATCH: Volunteers prepare backpacks for veterans to go on the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 30 local veterans will travel to Washington D.C. at the end of the month on the trip of a lifetime.

The veterans are preparing to go on the 'Honor Flight of Southern Colorado' where they will get to see the national memorials.

WATCH: HONOR FLIGHT MISSION 17

Wednesday, volunteers began putting together backpacks the veterans will bring with them to the nation's capital. The veterans will receive the backpacks on Sunday and they'll also get to meet the volunteers traveling with them to Washington D.C.

The organization is always seeking donors for upcoming flights. You can donate by visiting the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado's website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.