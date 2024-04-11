WATCH: Volunteers prepare backpacks for veterans to go on the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 30 local veterans will travel to Washington D.C. at the end of the month on the trip of a lifetime.
The veterans are preparing to go on the 'Honor Flight of Southern Colorado' where they will get to see the national memorials.
WATCH: HONOR FLIGHT MISSION 17
Wednesday, volunteers began putting together backpacks the veterans will bring with them to the nation's capital. The veterans will receive the backpacks on Sunday and they'll also get to meet the volunteers traveling with them to Washington D.C.
The organization is always seeking donors for upcoming flights. You can donate by visiting the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado's website.
