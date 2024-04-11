WATCH: Volunteers prepare backpacks for veterans to go on the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado

Watch Now
Nearly 30 local veterans will travel to the nation's capitol at the end of the month for the trip of a lifetime, the "Honor Flight of Southern Colorado."
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 30 local veterans will travel to Washington D.C. at the end of the month on the trip of a lifetime.

The veterans are preparing to go on the 'Honor Flight of Southern Colorado' where they will get to see the national memorials.

Wednesday, volunteers began putting together backpacks the veterans will bring with them to the nation's capital. The veterans will receive the backpacks on Sunday and they'll also get to meet the volunteers traveling with them to Washington D.C.

The organization is always seeking donors for upcoming flights. You can donate by visiting the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado's website.
