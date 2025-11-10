Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Local veterans take the trip of a lifetime on Honor Flight 21

Join News5's Peter Choi takes you on a journey with Southern Colorado Veterans for a Trip of a Lifetime at our Nation's Capital. You will hear the stories of veterans from the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Wars and their stories.
Honor Flight 21: Bridging Generations Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOAA) — Southern Colorado veterans went on the trip of a lifetime to our nation's capital. Hear the stories of veterans from World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

