Veterans are getting ready to go to the nation's capital on Honor Flight Mission 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 50 local veterans are preparing for Honor Flight Mission 22. The Honor Flight is a special trip to the nation's capital taking place Memorial Day weekend.

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado provides veterans with trips to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.

The veterans, who served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars, gathered at the USAA Colorado Springs office for a luncheon to get to know each other and learn about their Honor Flight.

Denver Broncos All-Pro offensive tackle Garett Bolles made an appearance to spend time with veterans, share remarks and help honor their service.

New on this year's trip, the veterans will visit USAA's newly enhanced Poppy Wall of Honor, which returns to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day to educate visitors on the meaning of the holiday and serve as a place to remember and reflect.

The wall honors more than 600,000 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I have several friends that I served with whose names are on the Vietnam Memorial Wall and looking forward to seeing that." Brian King, Served from 1964-1985

Honor Flight Mission 22 takes off on May 22.

"Well, I think it's a great honor and opportunity for me and for other veterans that we're finally getting noticed after all these years." Ronald Degler, Served from 1967-1973

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