Honor Flight 21: Silence, sacrifice, and healing

Thursday, October 2, 2025: Taking Off

Honor Flight - it's an all-expenses-paid trip.

They'll visit the cemetery along with the World War II, Vietnam, and Korean War memorials in D.C.

Southern Colorado veterans take off for Honor Flight 21 in Washington D.C.

The countdown is over, the final day is here.

More than 50 veterans are on a trip they've been waiting a lifetime for.

The anticipation is through the roof, not just to see the memorials, but to experience it alongside family, friends, and most importantly, fellow veterans.

On a Friday afternoon, just 6 days before the trip, we met twin brothers, Bob and Dick.

"Sometimes quiet is good."

Both have served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

"About 130 stitches in my body."

The reason why I'm here is to hear your excitement for the journey ahead.

"Family means a lot to me, and having them there to help enjoy the, the memorial will be a, a wonderful experience," said Bob.

On the day of departure, emotions couldn't be held back.

"Seeing everybody and being with all of us old guys," said Dick.

Bob and Dick weren't the only ones.

"Excited and privileged, honored, yes, better to take an honor flight," said Vernon Swim, a Vietnam War veteran.

Escorts from the community made the sendoff extra special. Dressed in the same honor fly jackets, these veterans are shoulder to shoulder

"...Just to see all the attention as we left Colorado Springs, seeing police officers on the overpass, just overwhelming," said Mark Young, a Vietnam War veteran.

They carry pride in their hearts as they look ahead to their journey.

Friday, October 3, 2025: Visiting the Memorials

On their second day in Washington, D.C., Honor Flight veterans visited memorials built in their honor, paying respect to the sacrifices made.

And those memorials are bringing back powerful memories.

Day Two of Honor Flight 21: Veterans visit memorials built in their honor

Silence, sacrifice, and healing: these are a few words to think of to describe visiting the memorials in Washington, D.C., but those fall short.

Friday was filled with emotions beyond words for our veterans.

It's a place that takes you back in time, surrounded by thousands of names of soldiers who went before us during the Korean War.

The three-year conflict from 1950 to 1953, often referred to as the forgotten war. But it has never been forgotten by Paul Romero.

"December of 1951. Winter was bitter cold. A lot of people are homeless. Bombing, hungry people."

Battles from 75 years ago still linger.

"You are scared every day. It's not a picnic.... It brings back memories, you know. Not a pleasant memory," said Romero.

These memorials are more than just a place for these heroes.

"War ended before 1945 was over, so they sent me home."

It's a time machine to remember the names of their battle buddies.

"There are 56 men on the wall that I served with."

But remembering also comes with opening old wounds. It was a day filled with somber silence, but also a step toward healing.

"It's certainly bringing back a lot of memories."

From one veteran to another, respect for their service and appreciation for our freedom.

"I will do it again for you. I will do it all over again," said Romero.

Because "Freedom is not free."

