Fourth annual Fiestas Patrias kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 15 of each year marks the anniversary of the independence of the following five Latin American countries:



Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

This month is a time to recognize the positive contributions and influences the Hispanic culture has had on our nation.

Over the weekend, the fourth annual Fiestas Patrias took place at the Colorado Springs Flea Market for the first time. The past three years, it was held in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The organizer says it has grown each year. Last year, the event had 53,000 attendees, and she is excited to see the numbers from this year's event.

