Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHispanic Heritage

Actions

Fourth annual Fiestas Patrias kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

Fiestas Patrias
News5 Photojournalist Connor Fay
Fiestas Patrias
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 15 of each year marks the anniversary of the independence of the following five Latin American countries:

  • Costa Rica
  • El Salvador
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Nicaragua

This month is a time to recognize the positive contributions and influences the Hispanic culture has had on our nation.

Over the weekend, the fourth annual Fiestas Patrias took place at the Colorado Springs Flea Market for the first time. The past three years, it was held in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The organizer says it has grown each year. Last year, the event had 53,000 attendees, and she is excited to see the numbers from this year's event.

___

Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes

The Colorado Springs City Council has set its rate case hearing with Colorado Springs Utilities on October 14th, and solar customers with Colorado Springs Utilities may be looking at a more expensive bill in the coming months.

Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community