COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hancock Expressway is closed in all directions after a pedestrian was a victim of a hit-and-run crash, police officials said.

The incident occurred between South Academy and Delta Drive, and Astrozon Boulevard is closed in all directions between Astrozon Court and the King Soopers shopping complex, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. There is no description of the vehicle, and the condition of the pedestrian was unknown.