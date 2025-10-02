Government shutdown looms over airport security, causing concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is still running smoothly, despite the government shutdown.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns should the pause carry on.

“We're obviously watching this every single day,” says Colorado Springs Airport Director Alex Kovacs.

If a shutdown were to continue several weeks from now, two areas the Airport would be most impacted are in grant approvals and TSA security lines.

TSA employees are considered ‘essential employees’ and will continue to work throughout the duration of the shutdown, but they won’t be paid. Over time, this could create longer security lines and safety concerns.

TSA released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Approximately 61,000 of the agency’s 64,000 employees are considered excepted or exempt, and TSA will continue operations to keep the traveling public safe. The remaining employees will be temporarily furloughed. While TSA is prepared to continue screening about 2.5M passengers a day, an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports. We kindly ask for our passengers’ patience during this time.”

Aviation experts believe it would take up to two weeks before any issues begin to arise.

“I think it's unrealistic to expect people to work without pay,” says Katie Fox, a traveler through COS airport.

“They're a forward-facing agency that deals with the traveling public day in and day out. They have their own challenges. So, of course, anytime you talk about not even getting paid on top of the forward-facing, customer service job that you do, it's a challenge,” adds Kovacs.

TSA agents will be back-paid for their work once the shutdown has lifted.

