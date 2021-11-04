Stepmom accused of killing 11-year-old expected to enter plea on Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY — On Thursday afternoon, the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, is expected to appear in court to enter a plea of either "guilty" or "not guilty" in her case.

Court dockets show Letecia Stauch's plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 on November 4, but there is always the chance it could be continued. On September 23, Judge Gregory Werner ruled the evidence presented by prosecutors during the preliminary hearing was sufficient to take the case to trial.

Investigators believe Letecia killed Gannon in their Lorson Ranch home on January 27, 2020, before driving his body to the Florida panhandle where it was eventually discovered in March 2020. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.

Colette Bordelon A picture of Gannon Stauch is framed at his father's home.

The District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District and Lead Prosecutor on the case, Michael Allen, anticipates Letecia will enter a not guilty plea at her arraignment on Thursday. If that happens, they will have six months from the arraignment for a trial to begin.

Stauch waived her right to be present during her preliminary hearing, but the judge ordered she must physically appear for her plea hearing.

Follow Colette Bordelon on Twitter for updates

During testimony at the preliminary hearing, the results of Gannon's autopsy were disclosed. According to the report, Gannon's cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and blunt-force trauma to the head. Contributory conditions were sharp-force injuries, and his manner of death was marked as a homicide.

Dr. Susan Ignacio, a forensic pathologist in Florida, performed the autopsy. She noted one gunshot wound, one skull fracture, and eighteen sharp-force wounds, including those on the arms and hands which were thought to be defensive wounds.

Florida law enforcement officers said the gunshot wound was in Gannon's lower left jaw area. The projectile recovered from his head was sent to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A 9 mm gun was recovered from Al and Letecia Stauch's bedroom. A sergeant from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office believes the 9 mm gun was used to fire the rounds collected in Florida. Particularly, the one recovered from Gannon's head was consistent with the firearm.

READ THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT FOR LETECIA STAUCH

A full list of charges filed against Stauch are as follows:

Count 1 - Murder in the first degree (first-degree felony)

Count 2 - Murder in the first degree (first-degree felony)

Count 3 - Child abuse resulting in death (second-degree felony)

Count 4 - Tampering with a deceased human body (third-degree felony)

Count 5 - Tampering with physical evidence (sixth-degree felony)

Count 6 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of firearm

Count 7 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a blunt instrument

Count 8 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a knife or other sharp instrument

Count 9 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - unlawfully causing the death of Gannon Stauch

Count 10 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a firearm related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

Count 11 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a blunt instrument related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

Count 12 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a knife or other sharp instrument related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

Count 13 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - unlawfully causing the death of Gannon Stauch related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

RELATED:

Judge rules stepmom accused of killing Gannon Stauch will stand trial

Preliminary hearing testimony reveals Gannon Stauch was shot and stabbed

"Hard to imagine the day:" Gannon Stauch's father reflects after one year without son

Letecia Stauch appointed defense attorney, no longer representing herself

Letecia Stauch loses law library privileges until July at her own request

Letecia Stauch's letter arguing for self-representation released

Logistics for getting Letecia Stauch evidence in jail hashed out in court

Letecia Stauch's case pushed back 2 months as evidence is provided to her in jail

"It's a constitutional right I have": Letecia Stauch to represent self in first-degree murder case

New details in Letecia Stauch arrest after affadavit released