Letecia Stauch will no longer represent herself

El Paso County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Letecia Stauch is now in the El Paso County jail on a charge of first degree murder.
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 03, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — Letecia Stauch will no longer represent herself in her first-degree murder trial.

She is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in their Lorson Ranch home on January 27, 2020.

According to court documents, Stauch wrote a letter to the court asking for representation again. Recently her law library privileges were revoked until July after she refused to go during her scheduled slots.

The law library is a place where pro se inmates can go to prepare for their court appearances.

In February, Stauch waived her right to counsel and decided to represent herself in her first-degree murder case.

