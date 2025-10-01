Former Meadows Park Community Center Director pitches plan to save facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There’s a new wrinkle in the City’s decision to close the Meadows Park Community Center.

Former facility Director Brian Kates, has retired from his position within the organization, but he’s helping lead an effort to keep the center from shutting down.

“I’ve had more meetings than I can count,” says Kates. “The sentiment is that everyone I've met with wants the center to remain open.”

The City of Colorado Springs says it will save $775,000 by shuttering Meadow Parks. Kates says he has a plan that keeps the center open and saves more money. He’s hoping Mayor Mobolade will hear his proposal within the week.

“Simple salary savings from vacant positions, including my own, would put a huge dent into the amount of funds that they're looking to find,” he says. “A 20% reduction across all four community centers, plus the vacant positions, would save an estimated $1.05 million in the budget.”

He estimates that each facility operating at an 80% funding level would still facilitate basic, core services to people, without alienating an entire community.

In addition, Kates says he has raised $70,000 through private fundraising. With that money, he says he could keep the center open with a skeleton crew until the end of the year. That, he says, would give staff and the community more time to adjust to the future.

I spoke with Councilwoman Nancy Henjum to see if either of these solutions was viable in such a short amount of time.

"The idea that Brian has suggested is one we could consider,” says Henjum. “Could we use that $70,000 to hit the pause button and have a greater community engagement process? I think everybody wins in that.”

One of the factors that weighed into the city’s decision to close Meadow Parks was the lack of people utilizing the facility.

“It’s been down about 10,000 a year,” says Kates.

However, those numbers were deflated by a lack of programming.

“Some of the most popular, most-participated programs offered, especially youth programs including after-school and summer camps, the center was not allowed to provide those services,” Kates adds.

Kates says he was not given a sufficient answer from Parks and Recreation leadership. He says he believes it’s because Meadows Park didn’t have enough credentialed individuals to operate licensed childcare programs.

The next 10 days carry the weight of a 44-year past for a community center that has made an impact on many.

