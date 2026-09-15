FEMA approves more than $90 million in grants across Colorado for recovery from recent disasters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $90 million in post-disaster funding for projects across Colorado.
According to FEMA, the funding is through the Public Assistance program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which "empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover from disasters and to protect infrastructure from future events."
FEMA said that $28 million is through the Public Assistance program, and $62 million is for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
Some of the projects in the Public Assistance Program include:
- $2.6 million to the City of Colorado Springs for multiple projects to repair a water drainage system and embankments damaged by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes
- More than $1 million to Boulder County for multiple projects to repair roads, culverts, embankments, park buildings and parking lots damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides
Projects included in the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program include:
- More than $13.9 million for the Longmont Resilient St. Vrain project to reduce flood risk for homes, infrastructure and roads
- More than $14 million for the Erie Coal Creek channel restoration and flood control project that addresses severe flooding risks to protect homes and maintain neighborhood access during storms
- More than $7.6 million to Mountain Parks Electric Inc. to reduce wildfire risk and improve power safety by upgrading power lines, moving the lines underground and adding additional fire protection in high-risk areas
- More than $8 million to Colorado Springs for the Cottonwood Creek floodplain restoration project that will provide 100-year flood protection, protect homes and utilities and reduce long-term flood risk
- More than $5.7 million for the Colorado Front Range Wildfire Mitigation project that will clear hazardous vegetation to reduce wildfire risk for nearly 28,000 residents and protect public infrastructure
- More than $2.9 million for the Monument Creek stabilization project to reduce severe erosion and flood risks for the community and improve water quality
- More than $2.4 million to Boulder County to upgrade the Prince Lake No. 1 Dam to reduce flood risks and protect downstream homes, public infrastructure and agricultural lands
- More than $1.7 million to Superior to reduce wildfire risk by removing hazardous vegetation, restoring native plants and hardening town facilities to protect homes, businesses and infrastructure
- More than $1.8 million to the town of Kersey for a project that improves stormwater drainage to reduce flooding
- More than $1.7 million for Louisville to upgrade generators at critical facilities to keep water, public safety and shelter services running during emergencies