FEMA approves more than $90 million in grants across Colorado for recovery from recent disasters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $90 million in post-disaster funding for projects across Colorado.

According to FEMA, the funding is through the Public Assistance program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which "empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover from disasters and to protect infrastructure from future events."

FEMA said that $28 million is through the Public Assistance program, and $62 million is for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Some of the projects in the Public Assistance Program include:



$2.6 million to the City of Colorado Springs for multiple projects to repair a water drainage system and embankments damaged by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes

More than $1 million to Boulder County for multiple projects to repair roads, culverts, embankments, park buildings and parking lots damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides

Projects included in the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program include:

