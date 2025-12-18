Falcon wrestling team raises funds to help Grand Junction wrestlers after crash

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — Several high school wrestlers and their coaches from Grand Junction wound up in the hospital last week after an SUV crashed into the team's bus in Lakewood.

District 51 in Mesa County says the few students that remain hospitalized are making positive progress in their recovery.

A local wrestling team in Falcon has taken notice and is extending a helping hand when others need it most.

"I can't tell you how many times I've been asked how are the kids doing, how are the wrestlers doing," says Robert Lovato, Head Coach of Falcon’s wrestling team.

On Wednesday, students at Falcon High School wrestled for something much bigger than themselves.

"When the news first hit, we were very shocked," said Hannah Wicks, a Varsity wrestler.

"When you're traveling all the time, you're expected and supposed to go everywhere safe, and you should never be in a tragic event like that," says Connor Heron, another Varsity wrestler.

On December 6, a school bus carrying the Grand Junction Central wrestling team was struck by an SUV in Lakewood.

Court documents say the SUV was going more than 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash. A passenger from the SUV later died.

16 victims in total were taken to hospitals with a range of injuries, including students and coaches. According to the arrest affidavit, several were ejected from the windows, lying unconscious several feet from the road.

"When it comes to anybody needing help, we're there to help because everybody in Colorado's family," said Heron.

Students at Falcon heard about the crash and decided to take action.

"I encouraged the team to invite as much friends as they can to come, and so we can raise more money," said Wicks.

The majority of proceeds from admissions and concessions are going directly to the Grand Junction Central wrestling team.

"Does that mean helping the kids that are still in the hospital, helping the families, because you know it's a tragic event. Thank goodness, you know they're all going to return. Two of the kids will be on the mat this week," says Coach Lovato.

"I really hope they get, they get well soon," adds Heron.

"They are our competition, but we want them to be better so they can wrestle us at their best. Competition on the mat, but we're friends and family off of it. You help them up when they're done, you know," says Wicks.

