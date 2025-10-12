Tropical Storm Priscilla floods homes, forces evacuations across La Plata and Archuleta counties

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Tropical Storm Priscilla continues to wreak havoc in southwestern Colorado, with heavy rain beginning Friday, causing flooding in parts of La Plata and Archuleta counties, prompting evacuations, high-water rescues, and damaging homes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The high-water mark of Saturday afternoon has subsided, but additional rain is forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, according to officials.

Floodwaters have damaged properties and businesses in both counties.

Video from Denver7 viewer Maria Kelly shows parts of a hot springs resort in Pagosa Springs underwater.

Maria Kelly

La Plata County officials said more than 100 homes have sustained water damage, with some containing up to 2 feet of water.

At the same time, crews completed 11 high-water rescues Saturday, primarily due to a levee break near Tucker Lane.

Hundreds evacuated as rivers, creeks hit record flows

The Town of Pagosa Springs in Archuleta County was under a mandatory evacuation order Saturday, but that has since been lifted. However, a pre-evacuation status is still in place.

Areas of Archuleta County that were evacuated Saturday remain under pre-evacuation status until damage assessments are completed.

Pagosa Springs Parks will remain closed to the public due to safety concerns and continued high water in low-lying areas, according to the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District.

In La Plata County, nearly 400 homes remain under an evacuation order after levee breaches caused flooding near Vallecito Creek north of Bayfield Saturday.

Breeches occurred on the west side of the creek, forcing an immediate evacuation of homes on West Vallecito Creek Drive, according to the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District.

Vallecito Creek reached a record flow of 7,200 cubic feet per second, more than double typical spring runoff levels, causing unprecedented flooding alongside Grimes Creek north of Vallecito Lake.

Sarah Jacobson, a spokesperson for La Plata County, said many of the addresses impacted are secondary homes.

“We evacuated about 350 residences north of Villaceto Lake. Villaceto Lake is within La Plata County. Its closest town is our town of Bayfield, and there's a lot of second homes up there, but a lot of other people do call that their primary residence,” she said.

Middle Mountain Road residents were also ordered to leave due to bridge closures on County Road 501 and the 5 Branches Bridge over the Pine River.

A map of the evacuation area has been posted here.

Evacuees are asked to check in at Bayfield High School, located at 800 County Road 501.

The Red Cross is setting up a shelter at the Bayfield Recreation Center, located at 110 E. South Street in Bayfield.

La Plata County officials said evacuees will not be allowed back into the flood area until emergency responders deem it safe.

Evacuees need “rapid tag” credentials to return, which are available at Bayfield High School until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Google

La Plata County Roads 500, 501, and 501A were closed overnight and are open only to evacuation traffic.

Disaster emergency declared in La Plata and Archuleta counties

Both counties have declared a local disaster emergency, which will expedite state funding and additional assistance.

“The state of Colorado has a Department of Emergency Management, and they have a representative that was here in our emergency operations center today, and after we declared our emergency declaration, then he took our declaration to his bosses in Denver, and we're hoping that we can this will help us maybe get some additional heavy equipment,” Jacobson said.

The Upper Pine River Fire Protection District said it has activated equipment, prepared emergency contacts, and is urging residents to avoid creek banks, which may be unstable and prone to erosion.

Officials are urging motorists to drive slowly and carefully as they may encounter debris and mud on the roads throughout the county.

Rising water levels are also being reported in parts of San Juan County, where officials warn that minor flooding may occur.

In Pitkin County, heavy rains have caused multiple mudslides on CO 133 between Carbondale and Redstone, prompting closures.

Pitkin County Sheriff's Office

Officials are warning people to avoid backcountry roads due to treacherous travel conditions and weather.

The Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad canceled all trains and buses to Silverton on Sunday due to rising rivers and potential mudslides.

Flooding concerns have eased but are not fully over

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for eastern Utah and most of western Colorado has expired, but a cold front was still producing pockets of heavy rain Sunday morning.

The NWS said flooding concerns have eased but are not entirely over, with rainfall expected to end around noon Sunday.

A new flood watch is in effect for the San Juans and southern valleys, where tropical moisture is forecast to return early Monday with 1 to 2 inches of new rainfall possible.