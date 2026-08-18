Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory launches first-ever Fat Marmot Week

COLORADO — Voting opens Aug. 24 for the yellow-bellied marmot that gained the most weight this summer

Marmots are having a moment. Weighing up to roughly 11 pounds, these creatures use a variety of grasses and leaves across Colorado's Alpine Tundra.

Each year, marmots burrow deep into the soil beneath boulders, where they can lose half of their summer weight during hibernation throughout the winter, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory will kick off its first-ever Fat Marmot Week in less than a week, inspired by the famous "Fat Bear Week."

The goal is to get people excited about yellow-bellied marmots.

Visitors can vote on which marmot they think gained the most weight this summer on the laboratory's website. Voting opens Aug. 24.

The marmots are named after the fur marks researchers use to identify them. The contestants are:



1

Stonehenge

Dawn

Open Kite

Citroen

Dan's Hat

So we want to know who you will be voting for early!

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