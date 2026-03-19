Rebounding elk populations prompts proposal for increased licenses for big game hunting

MEEKER, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that after this year's annual classification flights, they saw that elk in multiple areas are returning to the population objective range for the first time since the winter of 2022-23.

Because of this, CPW is proposing an increase in hunting licenses for the 2026 Big Game Hunting season.

“Looking at the landscape today, it’s hard to believe that just three years ago we were experiencing the worst winter we had seen in 70 years."



“That spring we saw some of the lowest survival rates ever recorded by CPW biologists. In some areas elk populations north of Craig were reduced by half. Today, we are seeing a much different picture with elk population numbers.” CPW Meeker Area Terrestrial Biologist Darby Finley

The classification flights conducted by CPW show biologists that the populations are rebounding after the severe winter that hit the northwestern area of the state in 2022-23.

In the Bears Ears Herd, biologists were able to see thousands of elk migrating into the western portion of the area due to lack of snow, but a higher number than usual remained on the eastern side of Highway 13.

CPW was able to classify 10,203 elk, with potentially more to classify, but difficult to classify due to conditions on the ground. CPW was able to classify 2,578 elk in one group.

In the White River Herd, CPW staff were able to observe 18,500 elk, showing a slight increase from the previous year and showing an upward trend in the population due to mild winter conditions.

With the Primary Draw application period closing on April 7, CPW says it wanted hunters to have the information.

This year, the CPW Northwest Region staff will present a plan to significantly increase the number of antlerless elk licenses, while bull tags during the second and third rifle seasons switch back to over-the-counter.

Due to the winter conditions in 2023, CPW had to reduce hunting licenses, with some licenses being reduced by between 60% and 89%.

CPW thanks the hunters who helped rebuild the elk populations in the area, as well as the landowners who were crucial to reviving the population.

Throughout March and April, staff will continue to meet as they finalize the license number recommendations for the 2026 Big Game Hunting season.

The final numbers will be presented to the Parks and Wildlife Commission during the May meeting in Grand Junction.

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