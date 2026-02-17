Largest, most destructive avalanches of the season expected this week in Colorado, CAIC says

Fresh powder across Colorado's mountains will certainly entice backcountry enthusiasts this week, but experts are warning that the storm will create the "largest and most destructive" avalanches of the season.

We are tracking the avalanche danger levels as they evolve over the next few days.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center An avalanche from Feb. 12, 2026 in the central mountains of Colorado.

Anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Brian Lazar, CAIC deputy director, about this storm on Monday. Lazar explained there is one key difference in this warning compared to others we have seen this winter.

"What's a little bit different about this particular event is how widespread it is," he said. "So, we have had high danger and some warning conditions throughout this winter but they have generally been localized to one or two spots. This is more widespread and generous snow totals. We're going to see high danger in the northern, central and southern mountains."

A map of avalanche danger as of 6 p.m. Monday is below. Click here for the most up-to-date map.

The first of this series of storms will hit late Monday evening into early Tuesday, and will continue through at least Thursday morning. It will bring wind gusts up to 70 mph and will dump heavy snowfall — and wind-drifted snow — on top of weak underlying snowpack. CAIC reported that Colorado has not seen a snowstorm with that strong of wind gusts since last season. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters are expecting this week to bring the largest and most destructive avalanches of this winter, CAIC reported, adding that they will be strong enough to seriously injure or kill a person.

February is historically the deadliest month for avalanches in Colorado.

"Natural avalanches will be likely, and human-triggered avalanches very likely, in several mountain regions including the Park Range, Elk and West Elk mountains, and the San Juan Mountains," CAIC wrote in a press release.

A CAIC forecaster wrote that this storm will "require a major mindset shift for backcountry travelers" after this dry winter.

"This is the kind of storm that makes us forecasters nervous because it’s the biggest storm system of our entire season, and it’s falling on a horrifyingly bad snowpack," the forecast discussion reads. "Expect dangerous conditions to develop quickly and pay close attention to the forecast for the most up-to-date conditions."

► CAIC provided the below video of an avalanche on Feb. 12, 2026, in the Raggeds Wilderness near Marble, Colorado.

Avalanche watches likely to turn into warnings this week

An avalanche watch will go into effect Tuesday morning through Friday for the Elk Mountains and West Elk Mountains. In addition, an avalanche watch is in effect for the San Juan Mountains and Park Range from Wednesday through Friday. These areas will see avalanche danger increase to level four out of five, which is considered "high."

Colorado Avalanche Information Center An avalanche broke near North Fork of Fish Creek near Steamboat Springs on Feb. 13, 2026.

During avalanche watches, the NWS recommends avoiding backcountry avalanche terrain, including on or under slopes with a slope angle steeper than 30 degrees. Backcountry adventurers should avoid that terrain, as well as the spots underneath avalanche shoots, this week.

That is even more crucial under avalanche warnings.

The warnings mean slides are certain or very likely. CAIC already issued one for Tuesday morning through Friday in the central mountains between Gunnison and Carbondale (see the zoomed-in CAIC map below). More avalanche warnings are possible over the coming days.

Large avalanches will be easy to trigger in those locations and will break both naturally and due to human contact.

The CAIC said the rapid loading on the weak snowpack may tip the scales as soon as the storm hits, but large and destructive avalanches may hold onto the slopes until the second wave of snow on Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, the San Juan Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Grand Mesa, Flat Tops, and Park Range will have 2 to 3 feet of new snow.

"Don’t let fresh powder pull you into dangerous terrain," CAIC wrote on social media. "With one of the weakest snowpacks we’ve seen in years, conditions are primed for avalanches. So, check the forecast, and choose your terrain carefully."

Always check the avalanche forecast before heading out the door and bring necessary gear with you.