Female wolf translocated to Colorado from Canada dies, leaving 8 surviving animals from January 2025 release

DENVER — A female gray wolf from Canada has died in northwest Colorado, the state announced on Tuesday afternoon, meaning just about half of the animals translocated from Canada are still surviving.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that they learned about the wolf's death on Jan. 16. The cause is not yet known.

Gray wolves are a federally listed species under the Endangered Species Act, so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is investigating the cause of its death.

The wolf was part of the group that was translocated from Canada to Colorado in January 2025.

No other details were available from CPW as of publishing time about this latest death.

Of the 15 wolves released in early 2025, eight have survived for one year, as of Tuesday. Four of those are male and four are female.

CPW will release a new gray wolf map on Wednesday. Below is the latest map of their movements around the state.

CPW has said it planned to reintroduce a third round of wolves in January 2026, but Denver7 has not received any updates on that process. It's not yet clear if that is set to happen.

Last month, the federal government sent a letter to CPW, saying the USFWS will make moves to take over the gray wolf reintroduction program in the state unless it addresses compliance issues. CPW said it planned to cooperate with this request.

