Earth Day events around Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — The world celebrated Earth Day for the first time on April 22, 1970.

This upcoming week, cities across Colorado will host their own Earth Day events focusing on environmental sustainability, conservation, education, and how to get involved in the community.

We've compiled a list of events around the state that you can attend if you want to get out in the community and celebrate!

Colorado Springs

Saturday, April 18



The 29th annual Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration (1805 N. 30th St.)

The annual celebration will have interactive activities, including demonstrations, educational booths, crafts, and live animals. Partners will also provide opportunities to learn about the environment and sustainable living. The event is free and open to the public, and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Learn more here.



Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day)



Goodwill's Free Earth Day E-Waste Recycling Event (2420 E Pikes Peak Ave.)

To encourage safe and accessible ways to dispose of used electronics, Goodwill and UCHealth are hosting a free e-waste event on Earth Day! From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, community members can head to the UCHealth Administrative Offices to dispose of used electronics, including;

Computers Monitors Cell Phones Cords and Cables Printers There will also be food trucks on site. This event is free and open to the public.



Friday, April 24 - Sunday, April 26



3Days3Parks

The weekend following Earth Day, the city is hosting a three-day, three-park, citywide volunteer effort to support park and trail improvements across Colorado Springs.

Friday - Blodgett Open Space: Trash cleanup, dog waste removal, weed removal Saturday - Palmer Park: Yucca Flats rogue trail closure and restoration Sunday - Ute Valley Park: Trash cleanup, weed removal, and trail restoration Times, locations, and additional information on each cleanup can be found on the website. Register here.



Tuesday, April 28



Downtown Community Cleanup Day

This one's for local businesses! The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs’ Clean and Safe Downtown Ambassadors and Richard’s Rubbish Roundup are inviting local businesses to join them to clean and improve outdoor areas downtown from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Businesses can RSVP at Pat@DowntownCS.com.



Saturday, May 2



Great American Cleanup

The Fountain Creek Watershed District and Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful are hosting cleanup events as part of a nationwide community improvement program. There is a mix of both public and private cleanups. You can register here.



Cañon City

Saturday, April 25



Royal Gorge Bridge & Park's Earth Day Celebration

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is hosting a special event on Saturday that will include educational opportunities and interactive experiences, and a focus on conservation. There will also be live raptor programs - offering a closer look at birds of prey and their role in local ecosystems. Anyone interested in attending will receive a discounted admission of $15 for the day. You can purchase tickets in person.



Woodland Park

Saturday, April 18



The Dinosaur Resource Center's Earth Day & Spring Event

This upcoming Saturday, visitors can head to the Dinosaur Resource Center to enjoy their Earth Day & Spring Event! At 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., there will be a Special Rock, Mineral, and Fossil Program by Expanding Minds Unlimited. Museum guests will also have the opportunity to explore exhibits, learn about volcanoes, hunt for fossils, and even make their own fossils. General Admission tickets for adults are $13, while tickets for children are $9. Buy your tickets here.



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