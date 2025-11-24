CPW investigates illegal killing of mountain lion in Gunnison County

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating the illegal killing of a female mountain lion found in Taylor Canyon near Almont.

The carcass, shot through the chest, was discovered near Gunnison City Mountain Park group campsites.

The lion was part of CPW’s mountain lion density study in the Gunnison Basin.

CPW

The wildlife agency said the lion was poached out of season, three days before legal hunting began.

CPW is reminding those who kill wildlife in self-defense that they should immediately report the death to the nearest CPW office.

CPW urges anyone with information to contact District Wildlife Manager Codi Prior at 970-641-7075, email codi.prior@state.co.us, or the Gunnison wildlife office at 970-641-7060.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.