CPW expands water contact advisory to 10 State Wildlife areas following Pueblo sewage discharge

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has expanded the water contact advisory to 10 state wildlife areas after 4.2 million gallons of sewage were discharged into the Arkansas River.

The advisory for the John Martin Reservoir remains in effect.

According to a news release from the organization, the advisory now includes:



Melon Valley State Wildlife Area

Rocky Ford State Wildlife Area

Oxbow State Wildlife Area

Las Animas Fish Hatchery

Purgatoire River State Wildlife Area

Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area

John Martin Reservoir State Park

North Gateway Ponds State Wildlife Area

Granada State Wildlife Area

Deadman State Wildlife Area

Midwestern Farms State Wildlife Area

Holly State Wildlife Area

People visiting these areas should avoid swimming, wading, tubing, paddleboarding, fishing, and other activities involving direct water contact. Visitors should also keep pets away from affected water according to CPW.

News 5 has been following the spill, which occurred on August 27 after a sewage pipe leak near Confluence Park.

Testing conducted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revealed contamination levels 24 times above normal. E. coli was also confirmed present in the water downstream of the discharge.

Watch News5's previous coverage of the spill in the video player below

Along with these wildlife areas, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had issued a public health advisory for areas near the Arkansas River including:



Blende

Avondale

Fowler

Manzanola

Rocky Ford

La Junta

Las Animas

To stay up to date on the latest, view the CDPHE's findings; click here.

___

Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job A video that is getting attention on social media appears to show an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department asleep in his patrol car on the job. Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.