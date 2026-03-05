Colorado's primary draw application for hunters now open, closes April 7

COLORADO (KOAA) — It's time for hunters to start planning their Colorado adventure! The state's primary draw application is now open and runs through April 7.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) encourages hunters to submit their applications early to avoid complications or delays.

“The Colorado Big Game brochure is a must-have resource for planning a hunt and it’s available at all CPW office locations and online,” said CPW License, Reservations & Customer Operations Manager Danielle Isenhart. “We encourage all hunters to apply early and check their online accounts to ensure their contact information and credit card information is up to date and valid through May 2026. Hunters will receive email updates on their draw results and the status of their payments.”

New this year, nonresidents can no longer buy over-the-counter archery elk licenses for game management units west of I-25. Also, wild bison is now considered a big-game species under the State Wildlife Authority.

Also new this year, CPW will require mandatory submission of chronic wasting disease from all elk harvested during rifle season from specific hunt codes.

