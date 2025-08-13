COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs needs your help to clean a popular trail.

The city government and the trails and open space coalition are hosting a community clean-up event next Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The group will clean up the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail, starting at Monument Valley Park by the pickleball courts and ending at America the Beautiful Park.

The groups will provide supplies for the event; you're asked to bring water, pants and closed-toed shoes.

"One of the main things people talk about why they want to live in Colorado Springs is the natural scenery and the beautiful views, and we want to make sure our city matches that scenery." Thomas Thompson, City of Colorado Springs

It is recommended that you sign up for the cleanup.

