Colorado sees first dusting of snow during last week of summer

Summer snow and a tornado reported in and near southwest Colorado on same day
Telluride Ski Area
Colorado's Weather: Scattered afternoon storms and cooler temps ahead
Posted

DENVER, Colo. — The calendar might still say it's summer, but try telling that to Mother Nature – she’s not having it!

Parts of Colorado woke up on Saturday to a dusting of snow, as Telluride and Arapahoe Basin both reported the first signs of winter this season.

Arapahoe Basin said it’s not firing up the snowmaking equipment just yet, but if Saturday’s snowfall is any indication, expect to be skiing down the slopes early to mid-October.

A-Basin said the snow guns are aimed and ready. But they need the weather to cooperate.

And the weather absurdity didn't stop there.

On the same day that southwest Colorado saw its first dusting of snow, a tornado was confirmed in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Montezuma County, Colorado, after a confirmed tornado was located 22 miles southeast of Blanding, Utah.

Snow is not in the forecast for Denver, but we’ve seen snow fall earlier in the season before.

The earliest first snowfall in Denver came on Sept. 3, 1961, when more than four inches of snow fell.

The latest first snow of the season on Denver’s record books was on Nov. 21, 1934. However, the average first snowfall typically occurs on Oct. 18.

