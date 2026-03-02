Colorado photographer captures pictures of wolf in Rio Grande County: 'I was just looking for the birds'

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — When Rick Dunnahoo set out Tuesday morning to capture photographs of sandhill cranes at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge, he never would have guessed that he would come home that day with several photos of a wolf.

"I had no aspirations to photograph anything like that that day," he told the Scripps News Group on Thursday. "I was just looking for the birds."

Rick Dunnahoo Photography

This came as Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that wolves had moved through the San Luis Valley near the southern Front Range in the past month.

The wildlife refuge sees thousands of sandhills cranes during their biannual migration as they fly between their wintering grounds in New Mexico wintering grounds and their nesting sites farther north. It's a spectacle that brings in photographers from near and far, including Dunnahoo, and has even prompted an annual Monte Vista Crane Festival, which runs March 6-8 this year.

Rick Dunnahoo Photography

Dunnahoo lives about 20 miles from the refuge, so he headed out that way Tuesday to get some shots. He pulled up to the main parking lot off County Road 8 South, where a large barley field extends to the north.

"I pulled up there and started observing the cranes. They were a long ways off. They were at least 150-200 yards away. So I wasn't really getting any good photos of them, but just looking to see if any were going to be flying over me or toward my direction, where I could get some shots there," he described.

As the long-time Coloradan leaned against his pickup, something caught his eye.

He looked over.

"I see this wolf running," Dunnahoo said. "And it's running not towards me, but it's running about 30 feet away from me, and so it was kind of skirting the field of barley. Because I had my camera and the lens ready, I just pulled up and started shooting, and the whole encounter didn't take more than about three or four seconds."

Rick Dunnahoo Photography

"She covered that field in no time at all, and was gone," he added.

It was barely enough time to react beyond raising his lens, he said.

"I've got a nice camera, a nice lens, and had the settings right," he said. "I just pulled up the camera and... just held the shutter down, and clicked away."

Rick Dunnahoo Photography

Right afterward, Dunnahoo scanned the photos he had just taken to make sure it wasn't just a dog. But the size of the wolf's paws and her speed running across the field made him feel pretty confident.

He reached out to a wildlife manager for the area, who confirmed he was aware of this wolf. He also contacted his wife, whose ranching friends a few miles away have spotted a wolf hanging around their land. Dunnahoo said the predator makes them nervous, as their cows are giving birth now.

He said he feels like Colorado's wolf reintroduction program hasn't been overly fair to the wolves, noting that the one he saw was probably looking for others of its kind while trying to avoid people in a populated state.

"You know, in the Yellowstone ecosystem, they've got plenty of room there. They can extend, establish packs and live a normal life, but not in Colorado," he said.

Watch our interview with photographer Rick Dunnahoo in the video below.

Colorado photographer captures incredible pictures of wolf in Rio Grande County

This may have been a once-in-a-lifetime shot, but Dunnahoo is looking forward to retiring at the end of the year and enjoying more photography around Colorado and beyond.

"It's a great hobby," he said. "You meet great people. A lot of photographers are very nice. I really enjoy it. And it's great to be in a beautiful state like Colorado."

Denver7 learned about his wolf photos after he posted them in our Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed to Denver7 on Wednesday that this wolf was in the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge area.

The agency released a new wolf movement map on Wednesday, showing two individual wolves moving through several watersheds in the San Luis Valley near the southern Front Range. As of Wednesday, CPW said no wolves had crossed Interstate 25 or spent any time in urban centers.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Since the 2023 approval of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, CPW has said that wolves are expected to expand widely over the years, including to the Front Range.

CPW uses watersheds to illustrate wolf movements, and if a watershed is purple, it indicates that at least one wolf spent time within its boundaries. It does not mean they traveled the entire area or are still within the watershed.