Colorado Parks and Wildlife searcing for mountain lion seen in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is searching for a mountain lion that was last seen in the Old Colorado City area.

Community members are asked to provide timely and specific information if they see, or have seen, the mountain lion.

You can contact CPW at (719)227-5200, and for after-hours and emergencies, call 911.

Crossfire Ministries opens larger thrift store in Colorado Springs 59% of consumers in the U.S. shopped for secondhand apparel last year. That's according to a resale report by ThredUp. The driving factor for most of those consumers was rising prices. Crossfire Ministries opens larger thrift store in Colorado Springs

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