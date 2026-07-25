Colorado Parks and Wildlife restore and stock Monarch Park Ponds

SALIDA, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and partners have officially completed a multi-year restoration of Monarch Park Ponds - one of Colorado's most accessible high-elevation fisheries!

Fifteen miles west of Salida, in the San Isabel National Forest, Monarch Park Ponds now features newly stocked rainbow trout, improved shoreline access, and an ADA-accessible fishing pier.

Earlier this month marked a major milestone as CPW's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery and Salida wildlife officers stocked the ponds with 300 catchable trout.

“We wanted to create a place where more people could enjoy a true mountain fishing experience.”



“Monarch Park Ponds gives families, beginning anglers and people who may not be able to hike into the backcountry an opportunity to experience high-elevation fishing in a beautiful setting that's easy to reach. Sean Shepherd, CPW Salida Area Wildlife Manager

The pond complex, which was filled with sediment, has now been transformed into a healthier mountain fishery.

CPW led the efforts to remove years of sediment and incorporate a sediment catchment basin, restore stream function, and improve aquatic habitat and fishing access.

They say these efforts will help protect the fishery while also making long-term maintenance easier.

The project will also provide flexibility to stock more trout species as future management needs change.

“This is probably the best part of my job."



“Seeing people use these lakes and watching a child reel in a trout that our team spent the past year raising is what all of this work is about.” Bryan Johnson, CPW's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery manager

The trout stocked earlier this month represent nearly a year's work by CPW's seven-person team at CPW's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery, where they raised the fish from eggs before being transported.

You can visit CPW's online Fishing Atlas to learn more about fishing spots in the state.

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