For people who spend their summers on the water, toxic algae blooms aren’t a new problem. But this year, state health officials say they’re showing up earlier than usual, something those who recreate could notice throughout the season.

When the weather warms up, you can usually find Jon Tempest out on the water.

“I’ve been coming to these lakes for 50 years,” Parker resident Jon Tempest said.

▶️ Sophia Villalba shares the reason behind the busy season for toxic algae blooms.

Colorado health officials expect busy season for toxic algae blooms: Here's why

Tempest is no stranger to what can sometimes come in those waters, like toxic algae blooms.

“It gets pretty gross usually once every summer it’s often when the water gets warmer,” Tempest said.

Denver7 Parker resident Jon Tempest speaks with Denver7's Sophia Villalba

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) say warmer temperatures are part of the reason they expect more blooms this year.

“We are expecting a busier season this year just because we had those warmer temperatures early on. We do have drought conditions out there,” CDPHE water quality scientist Sarah Erickson said.

The blooms can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets.

“The main form of exposure is contact or ingestion, so for pets and small children, especially ingestion is an issue. You can also get skin rashes from swimming in it,” Erickson said.

Denver7 CDPHE water quality scientist Sarah Erickson

It’s even forced some recreation restrictions already. Parts of Jackson Lake State Park are closed for activities like swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding while officials continue testing the water.

“We do routine lake monitoring every summer. We also partner with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They have their own monitoring plan for State Parks and some state wildlife areas,” Erickson said.

Tempest told Denver7 he keeps a close eye on conditions and health officials say they hope others also follow warning signs before heading into the water.

Officials say not every algae bloom is toxic, but the harmful algae are often thick and comes in a variety of colors.