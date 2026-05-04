Cañon City asks the public to voluntarily restrict water as it enters 'Water Shortage Drought Watch'

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Cañon City is asking members of the public to voluntarily restrict their water use as the city pre-emptively prepares for drought conditions.

According to a city release, the efforts seek a 5% to 10% reduction in water use across the city. Some of the things the city is asking people to do are listed below:



limit watering to no more than three days per week

water your lawn before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day

check for indoor/outdoor leaks

stay informed about drought updates from the city by signing up for email notifications



To sign up for email notifications, visit the Cañon City government's website. Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to the water department at (719)269-9022.

If you want more questions, the Cañon City government will be hosting a community meeting on Tuesday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at the Skyline Theatre to answer any questions residents and business owners may have.

___

'For What?': After a Sudden Closure, These Vendors Are Fighting Back Less than three weeks after Painted Tree abruptly closed its doors nationwide, local vendors are trying to pick up the pieces. They say they haven't been paid for their April sales and are now relying on pop-up markets and community support to stay in business. 'For What?': After a Sudden Closure, These Vendors Are Fighting Back

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.