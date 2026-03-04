2026-2027 fishing licenses now available in Colorado, a look at what's new this season

COLORADO (KOAA) — Calling all anglers! Licenses are now available for the 2026 -2027 fishing season in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in a news release Monday that the permit system is now operational for anglers looking to purchase their fishing licenses for the next season, which runs March 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027.

Licenses are available online from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Shop as well as local issuing agents across Colorado.

Here is a breakdown of the pricing:

■ Residents

Adult annual (18–63) - $44.87

Senior annual (64+) - $12.96

Youth ages 16–17 - $12.96

Small game & fishing combo - $64.02

Senior small game & fishing combo (64+) - $38.03

■ Nonresidents

Annual (16+) - $124.01

Five-day (16+) - $41.04

■ Residents & Nonresidents Second-rod stamp - $14.24

One-day fishing*: residents - $18.07

One-day fishing*: nonresidents (16+) - $21.90

Additional-day fishing* $9.13

So what's new this year?

Backcountry Search and Rescue Surcharge

One thing anglers, hunters, and outdoor recreationists will see is the updated Backcountry Search and Rescue surcharge (BSAR).

This fee, which has been set at $0.25 since 1987, will now be set at $1.25 for the year, a 400% increase.

CPW cites, "significant changes in both the demand for, and the cost of, these essential services."

News5 previously covered the change and its need, stating that this increase will bring revenue from $500,000 up to $2.5 million to assist search and rescue efforts every year.

Golden Mussel

Another thing for anglers, specifically those planning to use or transport boats, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has added Golden Mussels to Colorado's Aquatic Nuisance Species for 2026.

In 2025, CPW conducted 438,272 watercraft inspections during the boating season, and over 30,000 boats were considered high-risk and decontaminated.

The highest numbers of inspections were as follows:



Pueblo Reservoir - inspected 63,357 watercraft and found 10 mussel-fouled watercraft

Chatfield Reservoir - inspected 59,571 watercraft and found 1 mussel-fouled watercraft

Horsetooth Reservoir- inspected 38,768 watercraft and found 5 mussel-fouled watercraft

Boyd Lake - inspected 29,317 watercraft and found 10 mussel-fouled watercraft

Cherry Creek Reservoir - inspected 22,194 watercraft and found 1 mussel-fouled watercraft

Rusty Crayfish at Sanchez Reservoir

Another invasive species that has been detected by Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists is the Rusty Crayfish, and its presence at the Sanchez Reservoir in Costilla County.

The crayfish preys on fish and destroys habitats, competing with native species, according to CPW. In response to this, CPW has issued an order prohibiting the transfer of any live crayfish from the reservoir.

For all this and more information about this fishing season, check out the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

