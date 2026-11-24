COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A beloved bear at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has died. Emmett passed away ‘peacefully’ Monday, zoo staff said.

According to a post on social media, Emmett was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer earlier this year.

The team taking care of the grizzly bear removed a mass on his tail in February, but they said the cancer returned in October. This month, Emmett displayed a “lack of appetite, lethargy, and disinterest in training.”

In the social media post, the zoo said: “Despite his team’s dedication, he did not return to the quality of life they knew he deserved. With Emmett’s best possible welfare at the forefront of every decision, his care team made the difficult but most compassionate decision to say goodbye.”

“Emmett’s care team worked compassionately and relentlessly to give him as much quality time as we could,” said Dave Ruhl, the zoo’s president & CEO. “Our Zoo was able to give him 20 years that he would not have had otherwise – and that was a privilege to give him a second chance at life. I’m proud of this team, and at the same time, my heart breaks for them and for the community who loved this bear so much. We will miss Emmett.”

Emmett first arrived at the zoo in 2007.