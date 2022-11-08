What to expect on election night in Colorado

The November 2022 Midterm elections are now upon us and News5 is prepared to bring you realtime coverage leading up to and after ballots are due in Colorado.

If you have not already registered to vote in Colorado or have not cast your ballot, you can do so in person up until 7pm on election night. The deadline to mail in your ballot and have it be counted in results lapsed last week.

Track your ballot using the BallotTrax system which follows from when it was mailed to when it was received and counted by your local Clerk & Recorder's Office.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office also provides an easy-to-use search feature for finding a polling location and drop box near you.

News5 will bring you up-to-the-minute information in our newscasts beginning with News5 at 4pm and into primetime alongside updates from NBC News.

We'll also carry extended election coverage on our KOAA News5 live streaming platforms for KOAA.com, the News5 mobile app, and on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Primetime coverage on streaming platforms begins at 8:00pm (or earlier if results come in) and through News5 at 10pm with the latest updates on national elections and analysis, followed by live coverage from News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, Rob Quirk, and Dianne Derby on local jurisdiction and statewide elections. You'll also see updates from News5 reporters in the field following the big candidate races and issues impacting Colorado.

Counties and the Colorado Secretary of State's Office could begin releasing the results of ballots counted soon after polls close. Depending on the jurisdiction, we could see results come in repeatedly through the early evening.

Results from smaller counties are normally not updated several times in the evening. Historically, we've seen a preliminary count before 8pm followed by a larger count released around 10pm.

Keep in mind the results are not final until certified by an elections board and/or the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

News5 does rely on election data collected by the Associated Press from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office for local races and for elections outside of Colorado, as do all media outlets. We do not call winners in races, instead, we will provide attribution to which news organization is declaring winners based on their statistical analysis. The same is true for NBC News election coverage and analysis on races across the nation.

Key races to watch this year are all across Colorado, including a US Senate seat, a new US House district, all State House and State Senate seats, several statewide propositions, and a handful of marijuana-related issues in our communities. (See below for what is on the ballot in your jurisdiction.)

Get an in-depth look at how elections are run in Colorado's larger jurisdictions, with Andy Koen's conversation with El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Chuck Broerman as he invites us to check the work of his office for ourselves.

Get a head start now with News5's Election Watch coverage of the 2022 candidates and issues:

News5 is helping you prepare for Election 2022 with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Click here for our Election Guide.