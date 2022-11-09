This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election

Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.

As of noon, voters appeared to have rejected or approved seven of the 11 measures.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, 2,444,585 ballots had been returned.

Proposition 121 - Approved

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected that the proposition, which would change the Colorado Revised Statutes to reduce the state income tax from 4.55% to 4.4% for business and corporations passed.

It will also reduce the amount of money going into Colorado’s General Fund by several hundred millions of dollars each year.

Yes: 65.53%, 1,194,817 votes

No: 34.47%, 628,610 votes

Proposition 124 - Rejected

Proposition 124 would have allowed retail liquor stores to apply for the ability to be able to open additional locations over time, with no limit on the number after 2036.

Yes: 37.58%, 680,241 votes

No: 62.42%, 1,130,008 votes

Amendment D - Approved

Colorado voters are projected to approve this amendment, which directs the governor to reassign judges from the 18th Judicial District to the new 23rd Judicial District by Nov. 30, 2024. Currently, the 17th Judicial District is the largest in the state.

Once the 23rd Judicial District is in place in 2025, it will consist of Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties, while the 18th Judicial District will include Arapahoe County.

Yes: 67.51%, 1,145,233 votes

No: 32.49%, 551,081 votes

Amendment E - Approved

Voters overwhelmingly chose to pass this amendment to expand the homestead exemption to homeowners who lost their spouse in the line of military duty, or to people whose veteran spouse died as a result of service-related injuries or disease.

Fifty percent of the first $200,000 of a home’s value would be tax-exempt.

Yes: 87.95%, 1,593,069 votes

No: 12.05%, 218,219 votes

Amendment F - Rejected

This amendment proposed dropping the minimum requirements for how long a nonprofit must exist in order to hold a bingo-raffle license from five to three years.

This would have allowed, but not required, nonprofits to compensate their volunteers running the games financially or through in-kind benefits, like paying for gas or meals. Wages would have been capped at minimum wage through June 2024, but the cap would lift afterward.

Yes: 39.06%, 677,276 votes

No: 60.94%, 1,056,863 votes

Proposition FF - Approved

This proposition asked voters if they want to create a statewide program that would offer free meals to all public students in Colorado starting in the next school year. It would be paid through federal reimbursements and a cap on charitable tax deductions for people making $300,000 or more a year.

Yes: 55.11%, 1,011,114 votes

No: 44.89%, 823,714 votes

Proposition GG - Approved

Late Tuesday evening, Coloradans passed this proposition, which will require Colorado petitions and ballots for citizen-initiated measures that change the individual income tax rate to feature a table showing the effects of the tax change based on people’s different wage brackets.

Yes: 70.84%, 1,263,902 votes

No: 29.16%, 520,145 votes

The below ballot measures have not yet been called. These reflect current numbers as of 8:50 a.m.

Proposition 122:

If passed, this proposition would allow for healing centers across the state to let people use certain psychedelics — dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine and mescaline — in a supervised environment starting in 2026.

Proposition 122 would also allow for the supervised use of psychedelic mushrooms containing psilocybin and psilocin at licensed facilities by individuals 21 years old and up by late 2024.

Lastly, it would decriminalize personal possession, growing, sharing, and use of the five aforementioned psychedelic substances for people 21 years old and up.

Yes: 51.03%, 927,292 votes

No: 48.97%, 890,014 votes

Proposition 123:

This proposition, if voters choose to pass it, would dedicate up to 0.1% of the state’s income taxes each year for affordable housing projects across the state. This would not raise income taxes, but would rededicate a portion of them to new projects.

If passed, the measure is expected to raise $145 million in budget year 2022-23 and $290 million in budget year 2023-24. These funds would go to local governments and nonprofits acquiring and preserving land for affordable housing development, giving assistance for developing affordable housing and multi-family rentals, increasing payment assistance programs for first-time homebuyers, going toward a program to address homelessness through rental assistance, and boosting the capacity of local planning departments.

Yes: 50.66%, 920,490 votes

No: 49.34%, 896,525 votes



Proposition 125:

If passed, this proposition would allow licensed grocery and convenience stores that already sell beer to also sell wine. It would also allow them to hold alcohol tastings starting in March 2023.

Yes: 49.83%, 910,994 votes

No: 50.17%, 917,390 votes

Proposition 126:

Proposition 126 would allow third-parties companies to deliver alcohol, and make takeout and alcohol deliveries from bars and restaurants permanent. The latter was introduced during COVID-19.

